Grant Holmes News: Used in relief Thursday

Holmes struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's loss to the Padres.

The 29-year-old right-hander won a spot in Atlanta's initial rotation, but with his first start not expected to come until Monday, Holmes was available to come out of the bullpen for the final frame of a 7-4 loss. The usage could be an early signal that he's more likely than AJ Smith-Shawver to shift to a relief role once Spencer Strider (elbow) is ready to make his 2025 debut, but the performance of Holmes and Smith-Shawver as starters over the next few weeks will ultimately be the biggest factor in that decision.