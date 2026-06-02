Grant McCray Injury: Fractures hamate
McCray will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCray has spent the entire season at Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .237/.360/.370 through 49 games. His fractured hamate has kept him out of action since May 29, however, and he figures to be out several more weeks after he undergoes surgery.
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