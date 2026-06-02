Grant McCray headshot

Grant McCray Injury: Fractures hamate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

McCray will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCray has spent the entire season at Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .237/.360/.370 through 49 games. His fractured hamate has kept him out of action since May 29, however, and he figures to be out several more weeks after he undergoes surgery.

Grant McCray
San Francisco Giants
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