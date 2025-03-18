Grant McCray News: Could start in center field

The Giants will likely turn to McCray if Jung Hoo Lee (back) begins the season on the injured list, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The club is expected to work Lee back into the lineup before Opening Day, but McCray could step into center field if Lee misses time in the regular season. McCray is hitting .275 with one home run, four RBI and a team-best four steals in 22 Cactus League appearances. The 24-year-old has been focusing on making consistent contact this spring after striking out in 56 of his 130 plate appearances last season. "I can't say I expected him to be in the big leagues last year, and then he had a stretch where he was really good," manager Bob Melvin said earlier this spring. "Hitting homers, playing great defense, making good throws. And then the strikeouts kind of accumulated a little bit. He knows. That's what he's working on this spring."