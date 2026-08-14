Grant McCray News: Demoted to Sacramento
The Giants optioned McCray to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCray hadn't been playing much for the Giants lately and now finds himself back in the minors. Turner Hill and Jonah Cox have been added to the roster as part of the outfield mix for the Giants.
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