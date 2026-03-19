Grant McCray News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Giants optioned McCray to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.
McCray appeared in just 22 games for the Giants last season, during which he went 2-for-22 (.091) with two RBI and three runs scored. He improved his performance at the plate in the Cactus League, logging a .792 OPS over 40 plate appearances, but he projects to spend most of his time in the minors this year working as organizational depth.
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