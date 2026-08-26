Grant McCray News: Drawing start against lefty
McCray will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, the left-handed-hitting McCray was initially excluded from the lineup, but he'll wind up starting Wednesday after Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) was a late scratch. After being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, McCray started in right field in the first two games of the series and went 2-for-7 with a double and a triple between those contests.
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