Grant McCray headshot

Grant McCray News: Drawing start against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:18am

McCray will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, the left-handed-hitting McCray was initially excluded from the lineup, but he'll wind up starting Wednesday after Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) was a late scratch. After being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, McCray started in right field in the first two games of the series and went 2-for-7 with a double and a triple between those contests.

Grant McCray
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant McCray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant McCray See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
45 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
160 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
340 days ago