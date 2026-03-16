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Grant McCray News: Multi-hit effort in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:07am

McCray went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 Cactus League win over the Brewers.

McCray singled on a bunt in the second inning before stealing second and coming around to score. The 25-year-old outfielder added another single and stolen base in the fifth before being picked off while attempting to take third. The left-handed hitter remains a candidate for a spot on the Opening Day roster, though Will Brennan and Luis Matos are also vying for the fourth-outfielder role. While McCray is more likely to begin the season in Triple-A Sacramento, he's made the competition interesting this spring, slashing .267/.410/.367 with 10 runs scored, four RBI, three stolen bases and one home run across 39 plate appearances in 18 Cactus League games.

Grant McCray
San Francisco Giants
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