Grant McCray News: Multi-hit effort in spring win

McCray went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 Cactus League win over the Brewers.

McCray singled on a bunt in the second inning before stealing second and coming around to score. The 25-year-old outfielder added another single and stolen base in the fifth before being picked off while attempting to take third. The left-handed hitter remains a candidate for a spot on the Opening Day roster, though Will Brennan and Luis Matos are also vying for the fourth-outfielder role. While McCray is more likely to begin the season in Triple-A Sacramento, he's made the competition interesting this spring, slashing .267/.410/.367 with 10 runs scored, four RBI, three stolen bases and one home run across 39 plate appearances in 18 Cactus League games.