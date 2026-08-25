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Grant McCray News: Triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

McCray went 1-for-3 with a triple in Monday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

McCray was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday and lined a leadoff triple to right field in the fourth inning. He recorded his first triple with the parent club this season and his first hit with the Giants since July 30. Over 50 plate appearances with San Francisco in 2026, he's slashing .100/.234/.225 with six runs scored, four stolen bases, two RBI and a home run.

Grant McCray
San Francisco Giants
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