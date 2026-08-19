Grant Taylor News: Notches seventh save
Taylor earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, walking one while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
It was another impressive showing from Taylor, who's now held opponents without an earned run in his last 21.1 innings -- he's allowed just 10 hits while striking out 21 in that span. The 24-year-old right-hander's ERA is down to 2.05 across 66 innings this season with a 1.02 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB. The White Sox have continued to use a committee in the ninth inning, though Taylor remains the best option for saves in the South Side down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Taylor See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Monday, August 172 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Taylor See More