Grant Taylor News: Opening again Saturday
Taylor will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher again Saturday against the Blue Jays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Taylor started Friday's contest with a scoreless frame before handing things over to Sean Burke in a game Chicago won in 10 innings. The team will go right back to the well Saturday with Taylor opening ahead of Anthony Kay. Taylor now sits with a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB across three innings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Taylor See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?6 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club38 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings46 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Taylor See More