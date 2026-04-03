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Grant Taylor News: Opening again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Taylor will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher again Saturday against the Blue Jays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Taylor started Friday's contest with a scoreless frame before handing things over to Sean Burke in a game Chicago won in 10 innings. The team will go right back to the well Saturday with Taylor opening ahead of Anthony Kay. Taylor now sits with a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB across three innings this season.

Grant Taylor
Chicago White Sox
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