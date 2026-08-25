Grant Taylor News: Records one-out save

Taylor recorded his eighth save of the season Tuesday against the Rangers, retiring the only batter he faced.

Taylor was summoned with two outs in the ninth inning after Hagen Smith walked the bases loaded, bringing the tying run to the plate. He needed just two pitches to extinguish the threat, inducing a ground-ball fielder's choice to secure his eighth save of the season. The right-hander has been dominant recently, allowing just one run over his last 23.2 innings while striking out 25 batters during that span. Taylor's ERA is down to 2.11 on the season alongside a 1.05 WHIP and 89:24 K:BB across 68.1 innings.