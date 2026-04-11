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Grant Taylor News: Serving as opener again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Taylor will open Sunday's series finale against Kansas City, and Jonathan Cannon is slated to be called up to work in bulk relief, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Taylor has previously opened three games for Chicago and has been effective in that role, allowing one hit while posting a 3:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings. It's not an appealing role from a fantasy perspective, however, as it removes the possibility of Taylor notching a win, hold or save. Cannon, meanwhile, is slated for his first MLB appearance of the campaign after opening the season with Triple-A Charlotte.

Grant Taylor
Chicago White Sox
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