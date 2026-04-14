Grant Taylor News: Slowly stretching out

White Sox director of pitching Brian Bannister said Tuesday during an appearance on the Mully & Haugh Show that Taylor will continue to get more stretched out with each appearance if he continues to be deployed as an opener.

Taylor has started in four of his last five outings, working 1.1 innings Thursday and two innings Sunday after logging exactly one inning in his first five appearances. The 27 pitches he tossed Sunday are the most he's thrown this season, so he's still not close to being built up enough to go five-plus innings. That said, it's easy to get excited about Taylor's potential if he ends up being used like a true starting pitcher. Taylor has a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings this season.