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Grant Taylor News: Strikes out side for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Taylor struck out three batters in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Seranthony Dominguez wasn't used Monday but threw 32 pitches Sunday, so he may have been given some extra rest. In any case, Taylor was able to get the job done for his first save of the season, continuing a strong May in which he's allowed one unearned run while adding a 15:4 K:BB across 10 innings. He has a 1.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings over 19 appearances, including four outings as an opener. His background as a starter gives him multi-inning capabilities out of the bullpen, but he's been dominant enough so far to work his way into high-leverage work as well. In addition to the save, he's added two holds and a blown save.

Grant Taylor
Chicago White Sox
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