Grant Taylor News: Will not be used as starter in 2026

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that he does not anticipate Taylor being used as a starting pitcher this season, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Director of pitching Brian Bannister said earlier Tuesday during an appearance on the Mully & Haugh Show that Taylor could continue to be stretched out if he is used more as an opener. However, Getz offered more clarity in reiterating that Taylor will not be used in the rotation this season. The goal is for the righty to stretch out to around 100 innings in 2026 before transitioning back to a starting pitcher role in 2027. Taylor has been lights out in a bullpen role so far this season, posting a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings.