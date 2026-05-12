Grant Wolfram Injury: Placed on injured list

The Orioles placed Wolfram on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain, retroactive to Saturday.

Wolfram hasn't pitched since he gave up one run in two-thirds of an inning against the Marlins last Wednesday, and it appears his absence has been due to a back injury. His move to the injured list will rule him out until at least May 24, and the O's will recall Tyler Wells from Triple-A Norfolk to fill the vacancy in their bullpen.