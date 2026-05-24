Grant Wolfram News: Back from IL

The Orioles reinstated Wolfram (back) from the 15-day injured list and appointed him as their 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Wolfram will rejoin Baltimore after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf while recovering from a back strain. The Orioles will have to option a player to the minors following the twin bill, and despite being designated as the 27th man, Wolfram could have decent odds of sticking around with the big club beyond Sunday. Though he maintains a 4.85 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 13 innings with the Orioles on the season, Wolfram's 30.6 K-BB% and 1.72 SIERA indicate that he's been one of Baltimore's more dominant bullpen arms.