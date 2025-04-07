Fantasy Baseball
Grant Wolfram headshot

Grant Wolfram News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 8:44am

The Brewers designated Wolfram for assignment Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Quinn Priester, who was acquired via trade Monday. Wolfram was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday but didn't pitch in the Brewers' win over the Reds before being optioned immediately after the game.

Grant Wolfram
Milwaukee Brewers
