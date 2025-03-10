Grant Wolfram News: Bumped from majors camp

The Brewers optioned Wolfram to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wolfram got a major-league contract from the Brewers this offseason even though he's never spent time in the big leagues, but he didn't look like a major leaguer this spring in yielding five runs (four earned) on seven hits and five walks over five innings. The lefty reliever will try to impress at Nashville to earn a look by the big club later on.