Grant Wolfram News: Gets first MLB call-up

The Brewers recalled Wolfram from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds.

With the Brewers placing lefty Nestor Cortes (elbow) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, Wolfram will move up to the big leagues for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old lefty turned in a 3.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB over 56.2 innings at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization in 2024, but he hadn't been as sharp through his two relief appearances at Nashville this season, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks over three innings. He'll likely work in middle relief during his stint with Milwaukee.