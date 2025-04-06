Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grant Wolfram headshot

Grant Wolfram News: Gets first MLB call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

The Brewers recalled Wolfram from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds.

With the Brewers placing lefty Nestor Cortes (elbow) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, Wolfram will move up to the big leagues for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old lefty turned in a 3.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB over 56.2 innings at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization in 2024, but he hadn't been as sharp through his two relief appearances at Nashville this season, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks over three innings. He'll likely work in middle relief during his stint with Milwaukee.

Grant Wolfram
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now