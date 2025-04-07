Grant Wolfram News: Headed to Baltimore

The Brewers traded Wolfram to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for Daz Cameron and cash considerations, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wolfram was DFA'd by the Brewers earlier Monday following the acquisition of Quinn Priester, but the former will head to Baltimore and begin his Orioles tenure in the minors with Triple-A Norfolk. Wolfram appeared in 44 games for Triple-A Round Rock in 2024 and finished the season with 3.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and six saves across 56.2 innings.