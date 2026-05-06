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Grant Wolfram News: Registers fifth hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Wolfram picked up a hold Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in two-thirds of an inning.

The 29-year-old left-hander has now given up five earned runs in his last nine appearances, so he appears to be well out of contention for save chances in closer Ryan Helsley's (elbow) absence. Although Wolfram has a superb 20:1 K:BB with five holds over 13.0 innings, he also has a rocky 4.85 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.

Grant Wolfram
Baltimore Orioles
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