Grant Wolfram News: Registers third hold Wednesday

Wolfram picked up a hold Wednesday against the White Sox, fanning one and allowing one hit with no walks in a scoreless seventh inning.

Wolfram is now up to three holds so far this year, and he's emerging as a key piece out the Baltimore bullpen in the early going. Through his first five frames, the left-hander owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB and should continue to either in middle-relief or high-leverage spots as needed.