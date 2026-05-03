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Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Advances to four simulated innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Rodriguez (shoulder) tossed 60 pitches over four sim innings Thursday, per MLB.com.

The throwing session was another step forward for Rodriguez, who threw three three innings in his previous sim game. The right-hander is working his way back from right shoulder inflammation that landed him on the IL in late March. Rodriguez is presumably going to need a minor-league rehab stint before he's activated, though it's unclear when that assignment will begin.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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