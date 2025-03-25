Fantasy Baseball
Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Bullpen session coming soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 9:39am

Rodriguez (elbow) said Tuesday that he intends to throw a bullpen session later this week, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Additionally, Rodriguez said that recent imaging conducted on his right elbow revealed no ligament damage and confirmed the original diagnosis of inflammation/tendinitis, per Meyer. Though Rodriguez appears optimistic that he'll avoid an extended absence, he essentially started over in his throwing progression last week. Rodriguez has been steadily increasing his throwing distance off flat ground, and since he's thus far avoided any setbacks, he looks poised to take the next step forward by getting back on a mound. Rodriguez will need to complete multiple bullpen sessions before advancing to facing live hitters, and eventually, getting stretched out over multiple minor-league rehab starts or simulated games. While the Orioles aren't providing an official timeline for Rodriguez's return, he appears likely to miss most or all of the first month of the season.

Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
