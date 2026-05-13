Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Candidate to start Sunday
Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Wednesday that Rodriguez (shoulder) is a candidate to start Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Rodriguez pitched well in a rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, striking out 11 over 4.2 innings while yielding two runs. He got his pitch count up to 94 in the outing, so the righty is sufficiently stretched out. Rodriguez has been out all season with right shoulder inflammation and has not made an appearance at the major-league level since 2024 due to multiple arm injuries. He was acquired from the Orioles in November in exchange for Taylor Ward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week45 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League50 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week52 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker155 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition293 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More