Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Candidate to start Sunday

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Wednesday that Rodriguez (shoulder) is a candidate to start Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Rodriguez pitched well in a rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, striking out 11 over 4.2 innings while yielding two runs. He got his pitch count up to 94 in the outing, so the righty is sufficiently stretched out. Rodriguez has been out all season with right shoulder inflammation and has not made an appearance at the major-league level since 2024 due to multiple arm injuries. He was acquired from the Orioles in November in exchange for Taylor Ward.