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Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Could throw from mound within week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Rodriguez (shoulder) said Tuesday that he hopes to begin throwing from a mound within the next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez has been dealing with right shoulder inflammation and "dead arm" since mid-March. He's been throwing up to 150 feet and stated Tuesday that he thinks he'll be ready to toss a bullpen session within the next week. Even if he's able to do so, the right-handed hurler is probably still multiple weeks away from a return, but he does seem to be making progress. "The arm is definitely getting strong quick," Rodriguez said Tuesday. "When I feel like I'm ready to throw the ball as hard as I want to throw it, that'll let me know. But with how I've been progressing the last week to two weeks, it's really given me a lot of confidence."

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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