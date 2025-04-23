Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Diagnosed with mild lat strain

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Rodriguez (elbow) has been diagnosed with a mild right lat strain, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez initially went on the 15-day injured list to begin the season due to right elbow inflammation before developing the lat issue last week. He's feeling better and plans to resume a throwing program in a couple weeks. Rodriguez dealt with what was described as a mild right lat strain during the second half last season and wound up missing two months, so despite Hyde's optimistic comments, fantasy managers may not want to count on the right-hander making his 2025 debut anytime soon.