Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Headed for second opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Rodriguez (elbow/shoulder) will receive a second opinion after getting MRI results back, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The imaging results haven't been disclosed, but it could be an ominous sign that Rodriguez is immediately looking for a second opinion. The right-hander was rehabbing from elbow/triceps inflammation before experiencing soreness in his right shoulder Thursday, which prompted the MRI.

Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now