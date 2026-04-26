Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Making progress, next step TBD
Rodriguez (shoulder) threw to live hitters in Arizona on Friday, and the Angels are evaluating how he came out of that session before determining the next step in his throwing program, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Rodriguez reportedly threw the equivalent of three innings in the live session Friday. The right-handed hurler felt "good" while throwing, according to manager Kurt Suzuki, but the team still wants to see how he recovers before determining his next step. Rodriguez could be headed for a minor-league rehab stint soon, and there's a chance he'll be able to join the Angels sometime in May.
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