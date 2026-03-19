Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Managing arm soreness
Manager Kurt Suzuki said Thursday that Rodriguez is dealing with a dead arm, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez played catch Thursday despite his injury, so it doesn't seem like the Angels are concerned enough to warrant completely shutting the right-hander down just yet. That being said, his status for Opening Day is unclear, and he could be placed on the IL to begin the season if he doesn't begin to feel better within the next several days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker100 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition238 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: How Quickly We Forget261 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Orioles Plagued by Injury269 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Update: Are We Any Good At Predicting Pitcher Injuries?294 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More