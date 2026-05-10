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Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Moving rehab to Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 9:39am

Rodriguez (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment Sunday at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Rodriguez will jump up a level for the second start of his rehab assignment, which began Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The right-hander faced little resistance from a lineup of teenaged hitters, striking out seven while allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks over five innings. Rodriguez threw 73 pitches in that outing, and he's slated to build up to six innings or 90 pitches Sunday, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. While Rodriguez looks ready to handle a typical starter's workload, the Angels could keep him in the minors for another appearance after Sunday to allow him to knock off rust. The 26-year-old didn't pitch at all in 2025 due to multiple elbow injuries that he ultimately addressed with a debridement procedure in August, and though he received a clean bill of health heading into spring training, he was forced to the 15-day injured list to begin the season after experiencing shoulder inflammation late in camp.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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