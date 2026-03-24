Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Angels placed Rodriguez (arm) on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Manager Kurt Suzuki has been adamant that Rodriguez's bout of dead arm isn't anything serious, but the Angels will still place the right-hander on the IL to begin the year as a precaution. Ryan Johnson will claim the open spot in Los Angeles' rotation until Rodriguez is healthy.
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