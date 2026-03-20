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Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Plays down injury concern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Rodriguez (arm) played light catch Friday and said he doesn't consider his injury serious, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rodriguez is taking a cautious approach in his recovery from a dead arm, but that's due to Rodriguez's injury history instead of concern over the current issue. Rodriguez called the injury "not serious." Still, it's unclear if Rodriguez will have to open the regular season on the injured list.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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