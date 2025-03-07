Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Ruled out for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:25pm

Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Rodriguez (triceps) will not be ready for Opening Day, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hyde noted that Rodriguez isn't dealing with any structural damage, but the discomfort he's feeling in his right elbow/triceps is enough to keep him out for "some time." The 25-year-old will seek a second opinion, and it's unknown at this point how far his absence will extend into the regular season. While Rodriguez is out, Albert Suarez and Cade Povich will battle for the open spot in Baltimore's rotation.

Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now