Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Scheduled for bullpen Saturday
Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rodriguez opened the season on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He has steadily increased his throwing distance off flat ground, but Saturday will mark his first throwing session on the mound. Rodriguez will likely need to throw multiple bullpen sessions before being cleared to embark on a rehab assignment.
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