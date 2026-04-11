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Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Scheduled for bullpen Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rodriguez opened the season on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He has steadily increased his throwing distance off flat ground, but Saturday will mark his first throwing session on the mound. Rodriguez will likely need to throw multiple bullpen sessions before being cleared to embark on a rehab assignment.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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