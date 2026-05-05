Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Set for five innings in ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw up to five innings in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez continues to bump up his workload, as his previous throwing sessions consisted of three and then four simulated innings. The right-hander has yet to make his regular-season Angels debut because he landed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation in late March, but he seems to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment. If he doesn't have any setbacks, Rodriguez could be pitching for the big-league club by the end of May.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grayson Rodriguez See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
37 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
42 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
44 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
147 days ago
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 First Year Player Draft Edition
Author Image
Brad Johnson
285 days ago