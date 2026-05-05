Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Set for five innings in ACL
Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw up to five innings in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez continues to bump up his workload, as his previous throwing sessions consisted of three and then four simulated innings. The right-hander has yet to make his regular-season Angels debut because he landed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation in late March, but he seems to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment. If he doesn't have any setbacks, Rodriguez could be pitching for the big-league club by the end of May.
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