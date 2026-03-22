Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Set to be placed on IL

Rodriguez (arm) is expected to begin the regular season on the injured list, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rodriguez is dealing with a dead arm, according to manager Kurt Suzuki, and the right-hander will require a stint on the injured list to start the 2026 campaign. Rodriguez described the injury as "not serious" on Friday, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, but the issue is significant enough for him to miss time. In his absence, Jack Kochanowicz and Ryan Johnson will round out the Angels' starting rotation.