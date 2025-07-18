Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Shut down again

Rodriguez (lat) experienced elbow discomfort while rehabbing and has been shut down for at least a week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Rodriguez initially hit the injured list during spring training with an elbow injury but sustained a lat injury during his recovery. The elbow issue has popped back up recently, forcing him to stop throwing for at least a week. Rodriguez had been throwing bullpens since late June. His timeline for return is unclear.