Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Starting throwing progression soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Rodriguez (elbow) should begin a throwing progression early next week, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde described Rodriguez's progression as a "restart," which means "it's going to take a while." How long exactly it will take isn't clear, but it would seem to be a safe bet that Rodriguez will miss at least the first month or so of the season. The right-hander was given a cortisone injection earlier this week to combat elbow inflammation.

