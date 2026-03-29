Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Throwing, but not yet from mound

Rodriguez (shoulder) has been playing catch and doing strengthening exercises but has yet to throw a bullpen session, per MLB.com.

Rodriguez began the season on the IL (retroactive to March 22) due to right shoulder inflammation. The Angels have been adamant that he's not dealing with a major injury, but the fact Rodriguez hasn't yet progressed to throwing bullpens may mean he's leaning toward not being ready to return when immediately eligible. Jack Kochanowicz and Ryan Johnson are getting opportunities to be part of the rotation early in the campaign.