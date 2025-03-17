Fantasy Baseball
Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Throwing progression starts Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Rodriguez (elbow) will play catch Tuesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It will be the beginning of his throwing progression as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation. Rodriguez is essentially going to be rebuilding his arm strength from scratch, so the plan is for the progression to be slow and steady. A timetable for when he'll ready for his season debut could be available in the coming weeks.

