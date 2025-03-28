Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Throws bullpen session
Rodriguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
It's the first time Rodriguez has thrown from the mound since he went down with right elbow inflammation in early March. The right-hander is still relatively early on in a ramp-up process that is likely to take several more weeks, but he is moving in a positive direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now