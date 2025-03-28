Fantasy Baseball
Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Rodriguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It's the first time Rodriguez has thrown from the mound since he went down with right elbow inflammation in early March. The right-hander is still relatively early on in a ramp-up process that is likely to take several more weeks, but he is moving in a positive direction.

Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
