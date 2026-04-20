Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Throws live batting practice

Rodriguez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time Rodriguez has faced hitters since he landed on the 15-day injured list prior to Opening Day due to right shoulder inflammation. As long as Rodriguez bounces back well from Monday's session, he could be cleared for a rehab assignment before long. The right-hander would need multiple rehab starts before he's ready to join the Angels' rotation.