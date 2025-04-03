Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Tosses second bullpen session

Rodriguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session ahead of Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday marked the second time Rodriguez has tossed a bullpen session since getting shut down with right elbow inflammation during spring training, and the right-hander remains in a throwing buildup. It's unclear how far out he is from going on a potential minor-league rehab assignment, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect Rodriguez to rejoin Baltimore's roster until late April at the earliest. In the meantime, Cade Povich is filling in for Rodriguez in the rotation.