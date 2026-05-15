Grayson Rodriguez headshot

Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Will make 2026 debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Angels announced Friday that Rodriguez will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

It will be Rodriguez's first major-league action since July of 2024 due to multiple arm injuries. He missed the first month-and-a-half of the 2026 campaign with right shoulder inflammation, which he suffered at the end of spring training. Rodriguez made two rehab starts, allowing three runs on 12 hits and two walks with 18 strikeouts across 9.2 innings. If he can return to previous form, Rodriguez has strikeout upside, with 259 career regular-season strikeouts across 238.2 innings.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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