Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Will make 2026 debut Sunday
The Angels announced Friday that Rodriguez will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
It will be Rodriguez's first major-league action since July of 2024 due to multiple arm injuries. He missed the first month-and-a-half of the 2026 campaign with right shoulder inflammation, which he suffered at the end of spring training. Rodriguez made two rehab starts, allowing three runs on 12 hits and two walks with 18 strikeouts across 9.2 innings. If he can return to previous form, Rodriguez has strikeout upside, with 259 career regular-season strikeouts across 238.2 innings.
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