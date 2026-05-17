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Grayson Rodriguez News: Activated for 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 10:54am

The Angels reinstated Rodrigez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Angels acquired Rodriguez from the Orioles during the offseason and opened the campaign on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old last pitched in the big leagues in 2024 due to multiple arm issues, but he's ready to make his season debut after making two minor-league rehab starts. Rodriguez threw 94 pitches across 4.2 innings during his last rehab outing, so he shouldn't face significant workload limitations in his debut for the Halos.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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