Grayson Rodriguez News: Does enough to earn win

Rodriguez (1-1) earned the win Friday against the Rangers after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Rodriguez was roughed up in his first start of the season, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers on May 17, so it's fair to consider this a bounce-back performance even if he was far from dominant. Rodriguez Still, with 11 earned runs and a 9:6 K:BB through his first 9.1 innings of the campaign, it's risky to trust Rodriguez even as a streaming candidate right now. His next start should come next week on the road against a slumping Tigers offense that ranks dead last in collective OPS since the beginning of May (.598).