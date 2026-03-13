Grayson Rodriguez News: Fires 4.2 scoreless spring frames

Rodriguez allowed two hits and walked four batters while striking out five over 4.2 scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against Cleveland on Friday.

Rodriguez was a bit wild in issuing four free passes, but he kept the Guardians out of the score column thanks in part to a pair of double plays. Promisingly, he worked up to 85 pitches, and though his fastball velocity was a bit below its established norm at 94.3 mph, it's worth noting that the right-hander is still working his way back into full form after not pitching in any games beyond spring training last season. Rodriguez hasn't dropped jaws this spring, but he's looked healthy and has posted a tolerable 4.97 ERA with 12 punchouts (albeit alongside 10 walks) over 12.2 frames, so he looks to be headed toward a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation.