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Grayson Rodriguez News: Labors in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:42pm

Rodriguez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Royals, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Rodriguez allowed runs in the second and third innings, throwing just 53 of 89 total pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs. Despite exceeding 80 pitches for the sixth straight start, he lasted just four innings for the fourth time in seven outings since returning from the injured list July 10. The 26-year-old owns a 7.17 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 55:28 K:BB across 59 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Astros next week.

Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels
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